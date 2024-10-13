What you should know about WP chief Pritam Singh's trial over alleged lies to Parliament

Opposition leader and Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh will go on trial on Monday (Oct 14) over his alleged lies to Parliament.

Singh, 48, faces two charges of lying to a parliamentary committee that was looking into a case involving former WP MP Raeesah Khan.

He pleaded not guilty when he was handed two charges under the Parliament Act in March, and failed to move his trial to be heard in the High Court in August.

The 16-day trial in the State Courts is scheduled to take place until Nov 13.

Here's what you should know about the upcoming trial.

What are the charges?

Singh faces two charges under Section 31(q) of the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act.

Under the Act, it is an offence to lie when answering a question material to a subject of inquiry, during examination before parliament or a committee.

In Aug 2021, former Sengkang MP Khan lied in parliament over a sexual assault case and accused the police of mishandling the case.

Three months later, she apologised in parliament and resigned from WP after her claims were found to be untrue.

A Committee of Privileges, convened in November 2021, found that Singh and the party's vice-chair Faisal Manap had been "untruthful in their evidence under oath" when they were called as witnesses.

Singh allegedly lied on Dec 10, 2021 about a meeting he had with Khan, WP Chair Sylvia Lim and WP Vice Chair Faisal Manap on Aug 8, when he wanted her to clarify in parliament about the untruth she told on Aug 3 that year.

He also allegedly falsely testified on both Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021, that he wanted Khan to admit to lying in parliament when he spoke to her on Oct 3 that year.

In February 2022, the committee recommended that Singh and Faisal be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigations, and Parliament voted in favour of their recommendation.

While Singh was handed two charges in March this year, the prosecution decided not to press charges against Faisal.

The WP vice chair was issued an advisory to familiarise himself with the conduct expected of an MP.

If convicted of lying under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, one could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $7,000, or both per charge.

Singh claims trial

Arriving at the States Courts alone on March 19, Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

He also requested a four-week adjournment to engage counsel.

Shortly after his court appearance, Singh said in a Facebook post that he would continue with his Parliamentary duties and Town Council responsibilities.

"When I first entered politics some years ago now, I was under no illusion as to the challenges that lay ahead in building a more balanced and democratic political system in Singapore," he added.

"Even as the work continues, it has been my privilege and honour to be part of a Workers’ Party team that advances this cause."

Singh is now represented by lawyers from Andre Jumabhoy's law firm.

On Aug 26, Singh's lawyers argued for his case to be transferred from the State Courts to the High Court, referring to the case of former transport minister S Iswaran.

But on Sept 9, Justice Hoo Sheau Peng dismissed Singh's application, saying that his case was different from Iswaran's.

She rejected his argument that his status as a politician gives rise to strong public interest considerations.

"All accused persons regardless of their status are to be treated equally," said Justice Hoo, adding: "There's no justification for treating politicians differently from other accused persons."

After the hearing, Singh acknowledged that he and his lawyers were "aware that it was going to be an uphill battle" to secure a transfer, and argued that his application was "very important, if not critical".

"While I disagree with many aspects of the Prosecutor's decision to transfer Iswaran's case while taking a different position in my case, I acknowledge their work, and that of the High Court, in responding to my application," he said.

What's next?

Earlier this year, several experts told The Straits Times that Singh is unlikely to lose his Aljunied seat even if he is convicted.

Based on the evidence available and considering the totality of the circumstances, the Attorney-General's Chambers had said that the prosecution intends to ask the court to impose a fine for each of the charges, if he is found guilty.

The Constitution states that an MP convicted of "an offence... and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year or to a fine of not less than $10,000" faces disqualification from Parliament.

Singh, however, could still face jail time if the courts decide that it is appropriate, SMU Assistant Professor of Law Benjamin Joshua Ong told the Straits Times.

This is because the courts are not bound by the prosecution’s arguments and can decide on a higher or lower sentence.

