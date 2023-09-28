'What's this, badminton?' Lionesses draw ire after 10-0 mauling by North Korea in Asian Games rematch

For the Singapore women's football team, when it rains, it pours.

Three days after a 7-0 drubbing in their Asian Games opener, the Lionesses faced North Korea again.

They lost 10-0 this time in the rematch on Wednesday (Sept 27), with a North Korean player — striker Kim Kyong-yong — grabbing five goals.

The lopsided double-digit result meant that Singapore were sent packing from the tournament.

At the end of the match, several commenters on the Football Association of Singapore's Facebook page lamented the "normal result".

"What's this, badminton?" asked one netizen, while another commented on the "improved result".

One commenter described the final outcome as a "nightmare".

Other netizens offered words of encouragement to the young Singapore women's football team that was missing key players, and with an average age of 22.4 years among its members.

"It was never going to be easy. North Korea is way too strong. Our team is still building up so this is good exposure," one of them said.

"Get the experience and improve ladies! The only way is up now," wrote another.

In an interview with the Straits Times on Wednesday, newly appointed Football Association of Singapore chief Bernard Tan said "a lot more needs to be done" for Singapore football.

"So I ask that we give this period of time, where I have control of the wheel, to actually try to get Singapore in the right direction," he said.

