What's there to trim? Man caught shaving his bald head for 20 minutes on bus

We have seen people doing makeup on public transport.

Now how about shaving their head on the bus?

A passenger on bus service 854 caught a man shaving his head on a bus.

And what made it even more absurd - the uncle was bald.

The video was shared on Complaint Singapore's Facebook Page on May 16, with the caption: "Really need to teach Singaporeans proper conduct on public transport!"

In the video, it could be seen that the uncle was unaware that the passenger was recording him while he happily trimmed his bald head.

There was no one seated beside or directly behind the uncle while he enjoyed his uninterrupted trimming session for 20 minutes.

Netizens were quick to comment, sharing similar sentiments that shaving one's head on the bus is both gross and unhygienic.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

On the upside, many found it humorous with a user even asking, "Got hair to shave?"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

It seems like there are some who treat the bus like their second home.

One frequent traveller on bus service 160, has on two occasions got into separate arguments with commuters for her uncivil behaviour of putting her feet up against the window of the bus.

A viral TikTok video posted on Jan 3, shows the woman telling the a commuter, "Diam (shut up) lah you," and "You poor ah?"

One TikToker who took the video said the woman alighted at the next bus stop after a man said he wanted to call the police - but not before flashing her middle fingers.

