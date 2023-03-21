Wheelchair-bound man injured after stained-glass window at Orchard Plaza drops on him

He had just wanted to take a break outside the massage parlour where he was working at.

But this wheelchair-bound employee surnamed Yang ended up getting injured after a stained-glass window dropped on his leg, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 59-year-old masseuse had been sitting at the first-floor shop's corridor at Orchard Plaza and was using his phone at around 6pm on Sunday (March 19) when the item dropped from a store unit on the second floor.

"I was looking at my phone when I suddenly felt a strong gust of wind and it turned out that something had dropped," he recounted.

The window is estimated to be about one metre long and due to the impact, it shattered upon hitting the ground and shards were scattered everywhere.

According to CCTV footage from the massage parlour, after the item dropped on the ground, the massage parlour owner rushed out of the store to investigate the sound.

Right knee injured, wheelchair crushed

Unfortunately, Yang's right knee was hurt in the process and on top of that, the window also crushed his wheelchair.

He admitted that he was too shocked to react when the item fell on him.

"At the moment, I was stunned and didn't know how to respond. I only felt scared when I checked the CCTV footage afterwards," he told the Chinese daily.

The store unit where the item dropped from is currently being renovated. The unit was previously occupied by a restaurant that closed down a few months ago.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Singapore Civil Defence Force also confirmed with AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 150 Orchard Road at about 6.25pm on March 19.

One person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

