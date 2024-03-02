'Who told you it will close at 6?' Woman screams at security after denied entry at Taylor Swift merchandise booth

One Swiftie was left seeing red after she was stopped from buying a $60 T-shirt at a Taylor Swift concert merchandise booth on Friday (March 1).

Nur Shafawati, 32, who works in healthcare industry, told AsiaOne that the woman arrived at 7.30pm, more than an hour after the booth at Stadium Riverside Walk outside the National Stadium had closed for the day.

A video shared on various social media platforms showed the Taylor Swift fan arguing with a security personnel as shocked onlookers looked on.

"Who told you it will close at 6?" she yelled. "Why are all the other Swifties still queuing here? I don't have time to come tomorrow. Please it's just a shirt, it's not that deep."

Another video shared by Shafawati showed a security staff telling the woman, who paced around to show that she was "inside the queue", to leave as he was "following instructions".

An Instagram post shared by concert promoter AEG showed that the merchandise booths' operating hours are between 11am to 6pm that day.

The six pop-up booths, located around the Singapore Sports Hub, sell official Taylor Swift concert merchandise - from $15 bracelets to hoodies going for $105.

Shafawati said that security had stopped the queue at around 5.30pm and told disappointed customers to come back tomorrow.

"Some people still managed to open the barricade and tried to queue 'illegally'," she added. "But the security personnel were very sharp and managed to spot them."

Shafawati, who was in the queue for over two hours, commended the security personnel for his professionalism.

"Follow the rules, people," she said. "We were queuing for hours and hours and you want the security to make an exception for you? No way."

Shafawati, however, told AsiaOne that the woman did eventually get her Taylor Swift merch after all.

"She argued for about eight to 10 minutes. To shut her up, a guy in front of me offered to buy it on her behalf," she said. "So she kept quiet and met him at the front of the booth."

AsiaOne has contacted AEG for comment.

