'Why can't we extend Le Le's contract?' Fans of Singapore's first panda cub bemoan his return to China

Wearing customised T-shirts of Singapore's giant pandas and panda-designed bucket hats, many fans of Le Le showed up at his second birthday celebration today (Aug 14).

A big panda fan Ameila, who didn't want to give her surname, told AsiaOne that she signed up for Mandai Wildlife Reserve's annual pass just so that she could visit the giant pandas regularly.

The Friends of Wildlife annual membership pass starts from $195.

Ameila, 23, said: "I have been visiting the River Wonder's Giant Panda Forest at least twice a month since I was young. I find them cute and funny when they act silly."

She said she's excited about Le Le reaching a new milestone but it is a bittersweet feeling knowing that he will be moving to China soon.

Mandai Wildlife Group announced in 2021 that Le Le will have to return to China once he turns two under the terms of the original panda loan agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

Even though there has yet to be an exact date on Le Le's move, Mandai Wildlife Group said in a media release that "Le Le is growing comfortable in his own space, and his panda care team is working closely with the Chinese experts to prepare him for the next phase of his life."

Another one of Le Le's fans Harriet, who didn't want to give her surname, told AsiaOne that despite having to work in the afternoon, she did not want to miss his second birthday celebration and purchased the tickets to visit him in the morning.

This 26-year-old, who is currently working in Singapore, shared that she feels sad that Le Le will be moving to China in due time.

"Le Le is already comfortable in Singapore. Why does he have to return to China? Why can't we extend Le Le's contract for him to stay in Singapore longer?" She asked.

Mandai Wildlife Group's panda care team went all out for the birthday bear today, serving him a bamboo cake and a buffet of special treats such as sugarcane, sweet potato, grape and peach placed on banana leaves and ice blocks.

There were also boxes of presents filled with yummy bamboo which Le Le devoured.

Aside from the treats, there was a confetti of straw, hay and wood shavings for him to play with.

Le Le's coming of age

Le Le's birth was not an easy feat as it took seven breeding sessions between giant panda parents Kai Kai and Jia Jia before Singapore welcomed its first panda cub in 2021.

To assist Le Le and Jia Jia through their separation, the Animal Care team has been conditioning Le Le to enter a new private den separate from mum's.

Once separation happens, Jia Jia and Le Le will then timeshare their exhibit at the Giant Panda Forest — the public will be able to see Le Le from 10am to 2pm and Jia Jia from 2pm to 6pm.

While Le Le will move to China, Kai Kai and Jia Jia, who will turn 16 and 15 next month, have had their stay in Singapore extended till 2027 following a contract extension late last year.

Kai Kai and Jia Jia arrived in Singapore from China in 2012 under a 10-year loan from the Chinese authorities.

Mandai Wildlife Group, which runs River Wonders, signed the Extension Agreement on Cooperation in Panda Conservation and Research with the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) at the Giant Panda Forest in River Wonders.

With the extension of their stay in Singapore, plans of a second panda cub born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia as early as 2024 might be in the works, said the Wildlife Mandai Group.

