'Why must I give up my seat?' Woman asks after Ya Kun staff told her to vacate table

Seeing someone leaving his seat, she walked over to occupy the table — only to be rudely shooed away by the eatery's cashier.

Appalled by the staff's rude behaviour, Suzy Tay took to Facebook on Thursday (June 8) to share her experience at the City Square Mall outlet of Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

In her post, Tay wrote that the cashier asked her to give up the seat as it was "meant for the person in the queue who [was] ordering."

"I asked the cashier, 'Why must I give up my seat?', I was merely following the 'rules' set by Ya Kun itself."

Tay was referring to a sign placed at the eatery's counter, informing customers to find a seat before placing their orders.

She went on: "I presumed those in the queue and ordering already had a table. If they didn't, they should get a table first [sic]?"

Even after Tay showed the cashier the store's sign, the latter insisted she was at fault.

Tay said that another staff, who was preparing drinks at the time, also yelled at her and asked her to leave if she wasn't going to place an order.

"I was shocked and very upset with all that had happened. The staff dealt with this unfairly, and they didn't have to shout."

Tay's post attracted comments from netizens who chimed in with similar encounters they had while dining at the coffee franchise.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

On the flip side, two netizens shared that some Ya Kun outlets required customers to place their orders before looking for a seat.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

AsiaOne has contacted Ya Kun Kaya Toast for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

ALSO READ: 'Scold me one more time I'll hit you': Hawker and man lock horns over queue at Ayer Rajah Food Centre

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

claudiatan@asiaone.com