'Why so expensive': Diner shocked at being charged $17.90 for nasi padang at Ion Orchard food court

Meals at food courts are meant to be wallet-friendly.

But a diner was left stunned after his nasi padang lunch at ION Orchard's Food Opera on Monday (Dec 18) cost him a whopping $17.50.

The diner, Peter, shared with Stomp that he did not expect for a plate of rice with one piece of batang fish, some 'small sotong (squid)' and vegetables at a food court to be so pricey.

From the receipt of his purchase, Peter was charged $8 for pomfret and $6.50 for ala carte seafood respectively.

"When I politely commented why so expensive, the lady simply shrugged her shoulders with no explanations," Peter told Stomp.

Due to the lunch crowd at the stall, Peter said that he didn't dispute with the stall staff over the prices.

Stating that $17.50 for a meal at a food court is too expensive for an average person, Peter added: "To me, two meats and vegetables should never cross $12."

'This is Orchard Road'

Earlier this year, another diner Helen encountered a similar situation when she visited ION Orchard's Food Opera.

Helen said she was shocked when she was charged $10.50 for a plate of nasi padang consisting of rice, chicken, fried egg, ikan bilis and peanuts.

"The cashier said that this is Orchard Road so naturally it's more expensive due to rent," Helen told Stomp.

Adding that the food should have only cost around $6, Helen said then: "I hope that regardless of location, vendors at air-conditioned food courts will not take the opportunity to keep raising prices and cause us consumers to suffer."

