'Why would she show me her boobs': Woman stunned at masseuse's behaviour after massage at 'TCM shop under my Ah ma's house'

Going to a massage parlour typically involves the person getting the massage disrobing. But in this situation, it was the masseuse who undressed.

On Jan 21, TikTok user @chonkycattt_ took to social media to share this strange experience of the masseuse showing off her boobs after the massage ended. The two-and-a-half-minute video has since garnered more than 180,000 views and over 9,000 likes.

The user said that because she had arrived an hour earlier than expected for her scheduled visit to her Ah ma, she decided to take advantage of the opportunity to get a massage at 'some TCM healing shop' located below her grandmother's house.

Everything seemed peachy at first. When the masseuse asked the user how she was, she did not think anything was amiss. Instead, she felt comfortable enough to share her 'life struggles' while receiving the massage.

"The moment they asked me like oh, how are you? I tell you my whole f***ing life story. I couldn't stop talking, I couldn't stop oversharing, and I couldn't stop ranting about life struggles, you know?" said the user in the video. "I'll talk to them like they're my therapist or something."

After the massage ended, the user said that the masseuse went to get a cup of tea for her. But while waiting for said tea, she claimed that the masseuse suddenly pulled her into this dark room and started undressing her top half.

"She pulled me into a dark room when I thought she was going to sell me a package, and she took off her shirt and then unclasped her bra from the front," the user said in a baffled tone, before proceeding to show the audience a demonstration of how the masseuse did it.

She added: "I was literally speechless. My mouth was f***ing open."

Although the user had nothing but praise for the boobs the masseuse showed her, it still came off as a shock to the woman and left her confused.

"I'm just super confused like why would she show me her boobs? Why would she show me her boobs if she didn't even do a boob job?" said the user.

She continued: "If she did a boob job and she wanted to show me the results, then okay, that might be reasonable. But if she never do then why the f*** she show me?"

When asked by other TikTok users online who doubted her story on the shop's name, she commented:

"Btw the shop is some TCM healing shop like legit TCM kind, not shady kind like Kingspa so I wasn't expecting okay."

Regardless, that's one way to get people interested in your massage parlour.

