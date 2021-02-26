Wild boar caught after another attack in Punggol

SINGAPORE - The wild boar believed to have been involved in various attacks in Punggol was caught on Friday (Feb 26).

This comes after two wild boar attacks last Saturday (Feb 20), in which one woman was bitten on her left leg.

Member of Parliament for Punggol West SMC Sun Xueling said on Friday that the boar had been caught after it was seen by several residents and motorists in the Punggol Seas and Ecopolitan area.

A cordon was set up along the waterway and the police, and National Parks Board (NParks) and NParks contractors were activated, she said in a Facebook post.

On Friday, a woman was injured by a wild boar and an NParks officer was hurt trying to help her.

Dear Residents I have received many pictures and concerned messages from you this afternoon. A wild boar was sighted...

