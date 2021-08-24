'Will I need to swim downtown?' Netizens on flash floods in Bukit Timah

It's not even close to midweek, but residents in Upper Bukit Timah are the latest to feel the wrath of prevailing south-west monsoon conditions as they headed out of their homes on Tuesday (Aug 24).

Heavy rain in the morning caused flash floods in several areas including Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road.

In images and videos similar to the flash floods last Friday, some vehicles were partially submerged in water and navigated the affected roads with difficulty.

But the rain didn't seem to dampen the mood of these netizens, who appeared to appreciate the reprieve from the recent hot weather.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Sim Ann, who is an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, shared several photos of flash floods in her constituency.

"Whether you’re driving or walking, please be careful," she urged.

On Tuesday morning, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) warned the public about flash floods occurring in several areas across Singapore due to heavy rain.

In an update at 9.44am, PUB said that water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent at Sime Darby Centre and Sunset Drive, causing floods in these areas.

With thundery showers expected for the rest of August, some people are bracing themselves for the inevitable.

Remember, it’s not a flood, it’s just “ponding” — Ian (@Ian_Teoh) August 24, 2021

My work from home ends next week, will i need to swim to downtown — Xie (@xierh) August 24, 2021

