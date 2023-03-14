Winner takes all: Lucky punter hits $5.8m Toto jackpot

It's winner winner, chicken dinner for one punter after the results of Monday (March 13)'s Toto draw.

This lucky individual walked away with the Group 1 prize of $5.8 million — with his self-pick ticket that was purchased at the Teck Whye branch of Singapore pools.

The winning numbers from last night's draw were: 1, 3, 15, 18, 23, 48 with an additional number of 41.

The Group 2 prize of $85,478 was shared with seven lucky winners, who bought their tickets from various locations throughout the island.

PHOTO: Singapore Pools

According to Singapore Pools' website, prizes that are not claimed by Sept 9 will be channelled to donations and grants managed by the Tote Board.

The next Toto draw will be on Thursday, with an estimated jackpot of $1 million.

