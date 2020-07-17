Woman, 20, arrested for allegedly attacking elderly cabby at Prinsep Street

A 20-year-old Singaporean woman who allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old taxi driver was arrested yesterday (July 16) for her suspected involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt, the police confirmed.

The woman had reportedly boarded the taxi without wearing a mask, refused to pay her fare, and attacked the driver with a wooden serving pan on July 15.

She is believed to be involved in prior cases of fare evasion, the police said, adding that the Land Transport Authority and the Public Transport Council are looking into the matter.

She will also be investigated for breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

For the offence of rash act causing hurt, she could face up to one year of imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

For failing to pay her taxi fare, she could be fined up to $1,000 for her first offence. If she is a repeat offender, she could be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to 6 months, or both.

Before the arrest, a man who identified himself as the taxi driver's son made a Facebook post appealing for eyewitnesses' help to identify the woman.

Seeking Help To Identify This Lady Who Physically Attacked My Dad. My Dad who is a taxi driver in his 70s encountered... Posted by Kelvin Chua on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

According to him, the woman had demanded to borrow his father's handphone, made numerous calls throughout the trip, and refused to return the phone despite repeated requests.

While she finally agreed to return the phone after reaching her destination at Prinsep Street, she ignored his father when he asked for payment, and turned violent when he followed her from a distance.

She allegedly swung her arm at him and attacked him with a wooden serving pan from a nearby restaurant before flinging a Nets machine at him.

