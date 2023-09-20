Woman, 22, lied she was raped by colleagues so her aunt would book her a Grab ride home

SINGAPORE — A woman who had consensual sex with two of her colleagues lied that she was raped by them so that her aunt would book her a Grab ride home.

Siti Junaidah Azahar, 22, on Wednesday (Sept 20) pleaded guilty to one count of giving false information to a public servant. A second similar charge will also be considered in sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng said Siti and three men implicated in the case, named M, A and H, worked together at grocery delivery service RedMart in August 2021.

On Sept 6, 2021, at around 3.25am, Siti lodged a police report at Jurong West Neighbourhood Police Centre, claiming that she had been raped by her colleagues.

She stated that the incident took place in hotel in the Lavender Street area, in a room where there was only one single bed.

On the same day, Siti gave a statement to the police at the Serious Sexual Crime Branch. She said she drank alcohol with the three colleagues and another friend, Z, in the hotel room on Sept 4, 2021, at around 11pm.

DPP Heng said Siti felt tipsy after drinking around four cups of whisky and dozed off on the bed.

Siti told the police that when she woke up, she realised that A, 20, was raping her despite her resistance.

She also claimed that when she woke up again, H, 21, tried to pull down her shorts but failed to do so as she pushed him away.

Siti eventually left the hotel room on Sept 6 at around 1am, when her aunt booked a Grab ride for her.

Following her police report, the police began investigations.

"The hotel room was processed, and the leftover alcohol, mixer drinks and linen were seized for investigations. Furthermore, A was arrested and interviewed, while H was interviewed," said DPP Heng.

On Sept 8, 2021, when the police interviewed Siti again, she admitted that she had consensual sex with A and H, and that she had lied in her police report and in her statement.

Siti said she lied as she wanted to leave the hotel room but did not have money with her.

As she was unable to get home, she sent a text message to her cousin and lied that "three boys did something" to her. She said this so that her aunt would agree to book her a Grab ride home.

Her aunt subsequently also accompanied her to lodge the police report.

Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh called for a probation report and adjourned sentencing to November.

Those who give false information to a public servant may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.