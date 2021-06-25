Woman, 25, found dead at foot of HDB block in Sengkang

A woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Sengkang on Wednesday (June 23) morning.
The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, shortly after she was discovered lying motionless at Block 106 Rivervale Walk, the police said.
The police received a call for assistance at 9.02am and added that investigations are ongoing.
SINGAPORE HELPLINES
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928