Woman, 25, found dead at foot of HDB block in Sengkang

Xavier Poh
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Stomp

A woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Sengkang on Wednesday (June 23) morning.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, shortly after she was discovered lying motionless at Block 106 Rivervale Walk, the police said.

The police received a call for assistance at 9.02am and added that investigations are ongoing.

xavierpoh@asiaone.com

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
#Singapore Police Force #deaths