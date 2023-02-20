Woman, 26, dies after accident involving minibus and 2 motorcycles along TPE

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old woman died following an accident that occurred along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Pan-Island Expressway on Monday (Feb 20) morning.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said the accident took place at about 8am and involved a minibus and two motorcycles.

A 29-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious, while the woman, who was riding pillion, was unconscious as she was taken to hospital, where she later died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police are investigating.

The 54-year-old man, who was the driver of the minibus, has been arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said, adding that the other motorcyclist involved – a 31-year-old man – was assisting in investigations.

ALSO READ: 1 dead, 4 injured after Mercedes crashes through railing at Tampines junction

The Land Transport Authority had issued an alert about the accident at 8.05am, advising motorists to avoid lane two of the TPE.

Regular updates were put up to inform motorists of traffic congestion, with the last one issued about two hours later.

There were 3,854 accidents involving motorcyclists and their pillion riders in 2022 – constituting about 56.1 per cent of all traffic accidents – an increase from 3,464 in 2021.

More of them sustained injuries as well – 4,165 in 2022 compared with 3,693 in 2021, although the number of deaths fell from 50 to 47 over the same period.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.