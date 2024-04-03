Woman, 61, celebrates Eid in her own home for the first time in 15 years

For the past 15 years, Rasima Yunos has been spending the Hari Raya festive seasons at a welfare home after she was forced to sell her house.

This year, the 61-year-old will finally be able to celebrate in her own home.

She and her younger son moved into their new home — a two-room HDB flat in Sengkang purchased by her elder son — on Tuesday (April 2), reported Shin Min Daily News.

Just in time for Hari Raya Puasa next week.

The family lost their home in 2009 after Rasima's husband, the sole breadwinner, died.

Rasima could not afford to repay the housing loan and had no choice but to sell their four-room HDB flat.

She then moved to a welfare home while her sons were sent to the Darul Ihsan Orphanage.

Over the years, Rasima developed health issues — she suffers from epilepsy and has joint pain in her knees.

Still, she managed to earn a living by working as a cleaner for the Jamiyah Home for the Aged under its Home Employment Scheme.

In 2020, Jamiyah Singapore, which runs the home, helped Rasima submit an application to buy a new HDB flat.

Using his Central Provident Fund savings, her elder son, 27, was able to purchase a two-room flat in Sengkang.

The family renovated the home with the help of several businesses, and received donated household items such as cooking utensils and mattresses from nursing homes and the public.

Jamiyah Singapore also helped decorate the home for Hari Raya.

"I can finally celebrate Eid at home," Rasima told Shin Min. "I am forever grateful to everyone who helped me."

AsiaOne has reached out to Jamiyah Singapore for more information.

ALSO READ: 'It's beginning to look a lot like Eid': Tampines residents illuminate neighbourhood with nostalgic festive decorations

khooyihang@asiaone.com