Woman alleges former restaurant colleague went unpunished for assaulting her at work

An employee was caught on camera assaulting a co-worker at a Japanese restaurant in Suntec City.

Stomp contributor Alai, the victim, shared a video of the incident that took place on Dec 22 at 10.15am.

She said that her attacker had verbally abused her on two previous occasions.

On the Sunday morning of the attack, only the two of them were working in the restaurant.

"As I was doing my routine service opening, he suddenly shouted at me from the kitchen, asking why I didn't push 'my' kitchen pots trolley into his kitchen for him," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"I was like, 'my' kitchen pots trolley? Mine? Which was a red flag that his delusional sickness was coming because I didn't work in the kitchen.

"Clearly that trolley's pots were under his responsibility. I tried to explain to him I was not the one and he kept shouting like mad. He came out to the food pick-up point and pushed me so hard that I flew.

"I couldn't move at that point as the fall hit my injured leg. I shouted for help from the next-door restaurant. Four members of the staff rushed over to hold him back as he wanted to grab a restaurant chair to throw at me.

"Nobody from my restaurant witnessed this as my manager was on her way to work. The in-house CCTV was not working, according to my boss, because there were no Wi-Fi."

The Stomp contributor said her boss did not want to call the police.

She was upset that her attacker was not punished.

"They only put him in another outlet until I served my last day of service on Dec 31 and nothing was done to him by the company," said the Stomp contributor.

"This was my third time being abused by him. The first two times were verbal abuse from him in front of a full house of customers."

In response to a Stomp query, a manager at the Stomp contributor's restaurant confirmed that the attacker was transferred to another outlet but added that he was later let go in the new year.

The Stomp contributor made a police report on Jan 6.

Stomp has contacted the police for more info.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.