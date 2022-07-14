Woman and friends called out for 'jialat' sense of hygiene after crawling under flyover for birthday party

Forget holding birthday parties at home, chalets or picnics by the beach. This woman and her group of friends took their creativity to the next level and held one under a flyover.

Julie, presumably a domestic helper working in Singapore, posted a TikTok video on Sunday (July 10) of her and a friend walking under a flyover and stepping into a narrow space to get to the rest of the group gathered under a bridge.

Another one of Julie's friends was all dolled up in a red dress and a crown on her head, and behind her a wall decorated with colourful helium balloons that said "Happy Birthday Jas" could be seen.

It is unclear where this flyover is although a netizen on Hardware Zone pointed out that the body of water underneath could be Kallang River.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kloverz7/video/7118656244256230658?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7119293597133358593

The comments section of that TikTok video has since been turned off.

While this seemed like a harmless happy occasion for some netizens, others thought differently.

One netizen on Hardware Zone commented on their "jialat" (Hokkien word for disastrous) sense of hygiene.

PHOTO: Screengrab/HardwareZone

Other netizens countered some of these mean comments, with one saying "U never enter drains, climb trees and crawled around when u were young? [sic]"

PHOTO: Screengrab/HardwareZone

Another responded that the group of friends were not disturbing anyone and "likely just want to TikTok", even adding that he would join them during the weekend.

PHOTO: Screengrab/HardwareZone

According to the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) general precautions for employers and migrant domestic workers on rest day arrangements, employers should encourage their helpers to not gather in public areas should they be out.

In February last year, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) worked with government agencies such as MOM to turn the old Raffles Girls' School into a new hangout for domestic workers to gather safely during the pandemic.

The space was open every Sunday and closed in June the same year.

ALSO READ: Singaporean flies in former Filipino maid of 27 years for sister's wedding, sending both women to tears

syarifahsn@asiaone.com