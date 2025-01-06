Woman apologises, repays Katong eatery $200 after she was caught using fake PayNow screenshot

A woman who used fake PayNow screenshots to deceive staff of a Thai restaurant in Katong has repaid nearly $200 after being called out online.

In a handwritten note to the restaurant owner on Jan 3, the woman admitted her wrongdoing and apologised, promising to not trick other eateries in the same manner, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The owner of Khao Hom by Rung Mama, surnamed Cai, told the Chinese evening daily the first incident occurred on July 6, 2024.

The woman had paid for her meal costing $196.20 via PayNow and showed the funds transfer record to restaurant staff, who did not notice anything amiss then.

Cai only realised that the payment had not been made while checking their bank transactions a week later. As the woman's face was not captured on CCTV footage and some time had passed, the restaurant decided not to lodge a police report.

But on Dec 28, the woman returned to the eatery and reportedly attempted to pull off the same trick for her bill of $138.10.

Suspicious of the large amount of food ordered, restaurant staff texted Cai to check if the payment was received.

"I realised the payment did not go through, and asked my staff to stop her from leaving," the owner recounted.

"The woman even shouted that she could leave her phone number, and I could contact her if there were any issues."

At the staff member's insistence, the woman paid for the meal via credit card.

The woman visited the restaurant again on Dec 30 and ordered $95.50 worth of food, Cai added. She suspects the woman had wanted to use a fake PayNow screenshot again, though the latter eventually paid by card.

On Jan 1, the eatery owner shared CCTV footage of the woman online to warn other businesses.

Two days later, the woman returned to the restaurant to repay the first bill of $196.20 and gave the staff member a handwritten apology addressed to Cai.

According to Shin Min, the woman admitted her wrongdoings, and said it was done out of greed. She wrote that she suffers from bulimia and could not think clearly.

The woman also promised not to trick other eateries, and said she hopes for Cai to accept her apology.

Cai said that she has since changed the restaurant's PayNow name to differ from the one printed on the QR code, so that her staff can easily spot fake screenshots.

