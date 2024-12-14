Beware of text messages asking to renew 'PayNow certificate'

Text messages directing recipients to a fake PayNow website is the latest phishing scam variant to emerge, said the police on Friday (Dec 13).

Victims would receive a text message stating their PayNow "certificate" is expiring soon, and that it must be renewed via the linked website to maintain usage of the services.

The fake website would require the victim to key in their credit card details and other personal details such as billing address, name and date of birth.

In their statement, the police said that PayNow does not have a website which allows one to key in personal and credit card details.

Users should only provide details to PayNow through the banks' official sites or applications.

"PayNow does not issue any digital certificates to members of public," added the police.

"If in doubt, PayNow users can contact your respective banks through their official hotlines for assistance."

Members of the public can report such scams to the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit an online report at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

You can also add the ScamShield app and set security features such as creating transaction limits for internet banking transactions and using the Money Lock feature from banks to "lock up" a portion of your money so that it cannot be transferred out digitally by anyone.

