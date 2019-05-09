Woman arrested after viral post about Yishun blind tissue seller being robbed

The tissue seller was sitting at an underpass near Yishun MRT station on April 30 when a 64-year-old woman allegedly stole her bag of earnings.

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 64-year-old woman who allegedly stole from a blind tissue seller at an underpass near Yishun MRT station.

On May 1, Facebook user Jessica Vincent posted photos of a tissue seller and a person who she claimed was the thief.

In her post, Ms Vincent said that the tissue seller, who was seated on the floor in the photo and who she said was blind, had been robbed at around 7.20pm at Yishun MRT station the day before.

According to Ms Vincent, a thief had snatched the tissue seller's bag of earnings for the day and run off.

She said that after the tissue seller shouted for help, another woman chased after the thief but failed to stop her.

Ms Vincent said that she would make a police report, and added: "This poor blind lady has been sitting (for) probably the whole day... How could any human to do this despite how poor one can be?"

On Thursday (May 9), the police said that they received a report on the incident at around 3pm on May 2.

After conducting ground inquiries, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the woman and arrested her in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 12 on Wednesday, for her suspected involvement in a case of theft from a person.

If found guilty of theft, she may be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

