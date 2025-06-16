Woman arrested for allegedly making over $262k worth of purchases using stolen credit card details

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in using another person's credit card details to make over $262,000 worth of unauthorised transactions.

In a statement on Sunday (June 15), the police said they received multiple reports on June 11 from victims of scammers posing as staff members from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

According to the police, money belonging to the victims were purportedly transferred to a credit card, which was then used to make unauthorised transactions.

Follow-up investigations by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identity of the credit cardholder, who was found to be another victim of a government official impersonating scam.

He had been instructed by the scammers to apply for a credit card and provide them with the credit card credentials.

The card was eventually traced to the 48-year-old woman, who was arrested on June 14 while attempting to make a purchase at a jewellery store.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she had allegedly added the credit card details into her mobile phone app and used them to make several fraudulent purchases, such as gold bars and jewellery, which she intended to pass to the scammers.

She will be charged in court on June 16 with abetment by conspiracy to commit cheating. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison, and a fine.

The police reminded merchants and sales staff to exercise vigilance and adopt correct card acceptance procedures when processing credit/debit card transactions.

For more information on scams, the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com