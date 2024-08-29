Woman arrested for attempting to grab ICA officer's gun at Woodlands Checkpoint

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday (Aug 27) for trying to take the firearm of an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer.

The police received a call for assistance at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 3.45pm that day, said the Singapore Police Force in a news release on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations found that the woman arrived at the checkpoint after being denied entry into Malaysia, and was referred to the ICA duty office for secondary checks.

While the woman was being interviewed, she attempted to reach for an ICA officer's firearm.

She was immediately placed under arrest.

The police said that the woman will be charged in court on Thursday for attempted unlawful possession of firearms.

If convicted, she faces imprisonment of between five and 10 years.

The offence also carries at least six strokes of the cane.

But she will not be caned as she's a woman.

