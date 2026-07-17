Woman, 40, arrested after violent fight with masseuse at People's Park Complex, weeks after earlier brawl

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance on Wednesday (July 15) after getting into a fight with a masseuse at People's Park Complex.

Just two weeks ago, the same woman had fought with a male masseur from another massage parlour at the third floor of same building, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The recent scuffle between the two women occurred outside a row of massage shops on the second storey, according to the news report.

In videos seen by AsiaOne, a woman in a black dress is seen arguing with the masseuse in a pink mini dress, who repeatedly asks in Mandarin why she is being attacked.

As their exchange escalates, the masseuse grabs hold of the other woman's clothing and tugs at her. The woman in black retaliates with a forceful kick, and the pair begin trading blows.

As the struggle intensifies, shoes and other personal belongings are sent scattering across the corridor. The woman in black does not let up. She grabs the masseuse's head and strikes her repeatedly.

At one point, the woman in black is seen yanking the masseuse by the hair before slamming her violently to the floor.

Despite the masseuse being curled up on the ground and crying out for help in Mandarin, bystanders do not appear to intervene.

The woman in black was later seen being led away by six police officers.

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In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 1 Park Road — the address of People's Park Complex — at about 7.25pm.

A 53-year-old woman was conscious when taken to the hospital and another 40-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance.

Dispute supposedly sparked by noise disturbance

When Shin Min contacted the arrested woman on Thursday morning, she claimed to be at the hospital and refused to comment further.

In an earlier interview with the Chinese paper, the 40-year-old woman said the male masseur she fought with on July 2 was in a paid relationship with her.

She allegedly became pregnant with his child, but he supposedly denied responsibility and ended their relationship.

She claimed that she suffered a miscarriage because of that altercation.

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After the incident, the woman began patronising another massage parlour on the second storey of People's Park Complex, reported Shin Min.

A shop owner, who did not want to be named, told the Chinese newspaper that she had argued with the masseuse in pink on Wednesday.

"Our argument might have been too noisy, and a female customer (the arrested woman) who was getting a massage at another massage parlour came out and told us to shut up," she said.

The shop owner dropped the disagreement, but the masseuse in pink supposedly began bickering with the woman instead.

A physical brawl between the two then ensued.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com