Woman blocks SBS transit bus door after missing stop, police report lodged

Disgruntled after missing her stop, a female passenger blocked the door of an SBS Transit bus, forcing about 20 commuters on board to transfer to the next service.

This incident took place on Wednesday (May 6) at around 11am, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Standing at the doorway of bus service 198, which was heading towards the National University Hospital, the woman caused a delay after becoming upset that the bus had passed her stop in Jurong without stopping.

Despite the bus driver's apology, the woman reportedly maintained that she had pressed the stop button, leading to a standoff.

About 20 commuters onboard the bus then had to be transferred to the next bus service because her action blocked the bus from moving.

Police report lodged

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu, when contacted by AsiaOne, said that the bus driver was not able to stop the bus for safety reasons, after it departed from the female passenger's intended stop. This was because there was another bus travelling behind it.

"The bus captain apologised but the female commuter raised her voice and remained displeased, causing the bus to be held back at the next bus stop," said Wu, adding that the police was contacted for assistance.

She pointed out that based on CCTV footage, we note that the bus had earlier called at the female commuter's bus stop. A commuter alighted and as there was no one else at the exit, the bus captain closed the door and the bus moved off.

"To avoid this situation, we would like to advise commuters to prepare themselves for alighting if they have the intention to do so," she said.

In their Facebook post on Thursday (May 21), SBS Transit wrote that that disruptive behaviours by passengers "carry serious consequences" and are "potentially unsafe to themselves, transport workers, and other passengers".

The police report was lodged with the support of the union's support, according to the same post.

Under the law, public nuisance is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com