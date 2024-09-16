Woman blocks vehicle with her body to allow car to jump queue at Second Link

To allow her car to jump the queue at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, a woman used her body to force another vehicle to give way.

On Sunday (Sept 15), Facebook user Elexio Kim uploaded dashcam footage of the incident and sarcastically called the woman's behaviour "cute".

The tiff had occurred at around noon that day while motorists were waiting to enter Singapore from Johor.

In the video, a woman in a red shirt is seen running to another car and placing her hand on its bonnet while signalling to a Toyota Prius driving alongside to switch lanes.

Unwilling to let the Toyota Prius cut in front of it, the car continues inching forward. The woman, however, remains undeterred and pushes its bonnet to force the driver to stop.

The Toyota Prius, which bears a Singapore-registered licence plate, then cuts into the queue. The woman then returns to the car, angrily gesturing towards the other driver.

Kim's video clip has been viewed over three million times and garnered over 2,000 comments from netizens, who slammed the actions of the woman and the driver.

"[If you] say hello sincerely and ask to be let ahead, people will allow it. If you do it forcefully like this, who will let you go first?" commented a user.

"Embarrassing," another remarked.

On the other hand, some felt that the driver of the car could have let the Toyota Prius go first, saying that he should not have continued driving towards the woman.

"She looked to be in a hurry. If you had let them in, she wouldn't have done this... It's not right for you to keep stepping on the gas, though her actions are wrong too," wrote one netizen.

In 2022, a driver who inched his Bentley forward into a security officer outside Red Swastika School was sentenced to eight weeks' jail, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

District Judge Lim Tse Haw said that driver Neo Hong Chye's actions were "totally unacceptable" and that there is "no place in our society for such reckless and inconsiderate behaviour".

