Woman calls out expat man for only dating Southeast Asian women, says they 'could do so much better'

When meeting someone for the first time, perhaps it's best to err on the side of caution when discussing one's dating preferences.

One woman, who goes by the username Candilicious, posted a TikTok video last Saturday (Aug 6) to share a rather peculiar interaction with an expat man she recently met.

When she asked him what it was like dating as an expat man in Singapore, the man allegedly told her that he "exclusively dates Singaporeans or other Southeast Asian nationalities".

Candilicious went on to add, with an incredulous snicker, that the man also told her: "Back home he rates himself a 7.5, and in Singapore he rates himself a nine."

"I don't know what you Singaporean ladies are doing, but you could do so much better," she remarked before ending the video.

According to her profile on TikTok, Candilicious makes plenty of videos about dating and shares snippets of her life in Singapore.

Candilicious' video has attracted a myriad of opinions from netizens, who seemed divided about her statement.

Some agreed with Candilicious' opinion, saying that the man was probably "just full of himself".

"This is why I run when I see [expat men]," chimed one netizen.

On the flip side, there were also those who felt that such dating preferences go both ways. Some pointed out that there are women in Singapore who would only date expat men.

On Monday, Candilicious posted another video sharing a pet peeve she has when it comes to dating expat men — finding out that many of them are attached.

AsiaOne has reached out to Candilicious for further comment.

Even though some Singaporean women may prefer dating expat men, all's not lost for our Singaporean men.

Some Japanese women have said that local men make good husbands because they're kind, gentle and treat women equally.

In 2019, AsiaOne spoke to Destini IS, an agency that specialised in pairing Singapore men with Japanese women.

One of the interviewees, Aya Oshima, an entrepreneur in her late 30s, told AsiaOne then that she prefers local men as they don't mind their wives having a career of their own.

Aya also shared that on the flip side, Japanese men tend to have more traditional mindsets — expecting their wives to be homemakers.

