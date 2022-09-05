Woman chews out Bee Cheng Hiang after allegedly biting into glass lodged in their bak kwa floss mooncake

As mooncake festival is just around the corner, many of us are looking forward to tasting the different varieties of mooncakes out there.

However, one woman's experience with some signature bak kwa floss mooncakes was thoroughly ruined when she said she bit into what appears to be a piece of glass.

The woman, who goes by the name Prichelle Pei documented her discovery on TikTok last Sunday (Sept 4), showing the foreign object next to an opened box of mooncake from household brand Bee Cheng Hiang.

"Tooth hurts," Pei wrote in the video.

Tagging the company in her video's caption, Pei added: "I love your bak kwa but your bak kwa signature floss mooncake has something extra that I don’t really appreciate."

Replying to a netizen, Pei shared that she bought the mooncakes as her mother wanted to try them after watching an advertisement on television.

This year the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Mooncake Festival, falls on Sept 10.

According to Bee Cheng Hiang's website, a box of four bak kwa floss mooncakes costs $92, while a single mooncake retails for $23.

The mooncakes contain melon seeds and nuts, as well as bits of bak kwa and pork floss.

In the comments, netizens urged Pei to file a complaint to the company or to the Singapore Food Agency.

AsiaOne has reached out to Pei for further comment.

On Pei's TikTok video, Bee Chiang Hiang apologised for the "unpleasant experience" and said that it has reached out to her via Instagram to assist her.

When contacted by AsiaOne, Bee Cheng Hiang confirmed that they have reached out to Pei but declined to comment further, citing that investigations are ongoing.

In July, a woman had the left side of her mouth cut by a glass shard that was lodged in a doughnut she purchased from Dunkin' Donuts at AMK Hub.

Thipjoy Napatsanan shared her experience on Facebook, adding that she was concerned as her daughter often buys doughnuts from the same shop.

"This time I was still lucky to spit out [the glass shard] in time. If my daughter eats this doughnut or another child eats it. [sic] How will it be?" she said.

