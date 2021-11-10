'What an awful experience': Man says tongue cut by glass fragment in Awfully Chocolate's tiramisu

Alwyne Cheong was halfway through his Awfully Chocolate tiramisu when he bit into something a little too hard to be in a dessert.

He was surprised to discover a glass fragment when eating the tiramisu, which ended up cutting the tip of his tongue.

The 30-year-old pastry chef told AsiaOne: "My tongue [has] recovered, just a few more outpatient visits at Tan Tock Seng Hospital to make sure there's no glass fragment inside my stomach."

He said that he purchased four jars of tiramisu from Awfully Chocolate at Jem on Oct 31 and consumed the fourth jar last Sunday (Nov 8).

Cheong posted in a Facebook group, Complaint Singapore, later that day to warn others. The post has more than 100 shares.

Cheong's bleeding tongue after biting into a glass fragment found in his Awfully Chocolate tiramisu.

"Luckily [I] didn't swallow it. Have to be careful next time," Cheong said in his post. "What an awful experience," he wrote, replying to a comment.

Facebook users were shocked, with one person highlighting that if he had swallowed the fragment, the situation could get worse.

Other netizens felt that Cheong should alert the relevant authorities, such as the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), which he did.

Cheong told AsiaOne that SFA has responded and will meet him to record a statement. He added that an SFA officer has retrieved the evidence.

Meanwhile, SFA told AsiaOne that they are aware of the case and investigations are ongoing. They said that even with regulatory measures in place, food operators must pull their weight and adhere to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators if we have obtained sufficient evidence," they added. Should members of the public come across any potentially errant food operators, they can report to SFA through their online feedback form.

AsiaOne has reached out to Awfully Chocolate for comment.

Last November, popular fast-food chain KFC apologised after a customer found a screw in her porridge.

Similarly in December, a family staying at W Singapore - Sentosa Cove were alarmed after they found pieces of glass in their daughter's apple juice.

