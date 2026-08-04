Woman confronts man allegedly filming her at Ang Mo Kio bus stop: 'He was smiling the whole time'

Following recent incidents of women confronting men for allegedly recording them without consent, another woman has claimed a man filmed her at a bus stop in Ang Mo Kio on Monday (Aug 3), leading her to confront him and demand he delete the footage.

In a TikTok video by Chelsea Chan and posted on Tuesday, she is heard asking him why he was filming her, to which he apologises.

She presses him further, saying, "What do you mean, 'sorry'? Can you delete it now? ... I missed my bus because of you. Why are you doing this?"

The man repeats, "I'm so sorry," before adding, "I think you look very good."

Chan, who is in her 20s and works in marketing, is heard telling him not to do that again before pointing to his phone and asking, "Who are these other people?"

The man claims it's his daughter and she responds, "You have a daughter and you're filming other girls?"

In response to AsiaOne's queries, she recalled that she was on the way to work and was flagging a bus when she noticed a man on her left pull up his phone and appeared to be filming.

Assuming he was recording the surroundings, she turned away so her face would not be caught on camera.

But she soon realised that he was allegedly recording her.

Chan then went up to him to ask whether he was filming her, while recording the confrontation on her own phone.

"He apologised but he was smiling the whole time," she said.

"It was my first time encountering anything like this and I was so nervous I just wanted to get away from him after I made sure he deleted the photos."

Chan revealed that she also filed a police report.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

A similar incident occurred recently where a woman named Kasey Low filmed herself confronting a man, after he allegedly took photos of her buttocks without consent, during a weekly pickleball session with her friends.

Low later shared the video on social media and encouraged others not to stay silent when facing such situations.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com