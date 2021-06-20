Woman disappointed after driving from Ang Mo Kio to Maxwell Food Centre for $5 chicken rice

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, our social media feeds have been flooded with posts about hawkers who are in need of support and help.

One woman decided to support said hawkers and drove from Ang Mo Kio to Maxwell Food Centre to buy some chicken rice.

However, the experience left a bad taste in her mouth.

In a Stomp article on June 17, contributor Sally said that she saw people posting about the chicken rice on Facebook. She tried it out but was disappointed by the food.

She said: "I drove all the way from Ang Mo Kio to Maxwell Food Centre to support the hawker and bought a $5 packet of chicken rice."

"To my disappointment, this is what I got. Not a strand of vegetable in sight."

From the photo taken, it seems that all Sally got was literally a serving of rice and chicken without the usual slices of cucumber or even a topping of parsley leaves.

"[Social] media asked for support yet this is far too expensive."

