Woman discards sex toys near playground after illegally feeding birds, Punggol resident claims

It is an area notorious for killer litter.

At 223A Sumang Lane in Punggol, people have thrown a shopping trolley, a guitar, a bicycle, a microwave oven, a TV set and more.

Stomp contributor JT has also reported less dangerous items irresponsibly discarded such as rubbish bags, food waste and a kid's toy.

The latest incident involves something more adult.

The Stomp contributor said at about 8am on Oct 9, he saw from his flat window a woman exercising in the playground.

"Once she thought no one was observing her, she started walking around the garden, took out food from her white bag and threw it all over the grass patch for the birds to eat," recounted the Stomp contributor.

Under the Wildlife Act, a person must not intentionally feed wildlife.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $5,000 while repeat offenders face fines of not more than $10,000.

The Stomp contributor said he then saw the woman throw several pink objects on the ground. The Stomp contributor went downstairs to get a closer look and discovered the pink objects were sex toys.

"This kind of selfish behaviour is causing problems to the environment," said the Stomp contributor.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, the maximum fine for a littering offence is $2,000 for the first court conviction, $4,000 for the second conviction, and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

Recalcitrant offenders prosecuted in court may be issued a fine and/or Corrective Work Order (CWO). The CWO requires recalcitrant offenders to clean public areas for a minimum of three hours, up to a maximum of 12 hours.

Earlier this month, a 29-year-old man was arrested for rash act after allegedly throwing a bike, a microwave and a TV set from Block 223A Sumang Lane.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to six months, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.