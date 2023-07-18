Woman disgusted to find 'half alive' worms in Nestle coffee capsules from Lazada

A woman was horrified to find a clew of tiny wriggling worms clustered in the box of her coffee capsules.

Taking to Facebook, Jolene Tan posted about her gut-churning discovery on the Complaint Singapore page yesterday (July 17).

Tan shared that she had recently purchased three boxes of Nescafe Dolce Gusto Cafe Latte Macchiato coffee capsules from Nestle's official Lazada store.

She said she only discovered the worms when one of the boxes had already been "half-emptied".

Tan described the tiny worms to be lying "half dead" at the bottom of the box, adding that "some were still moving, half alive".

Upon closer inspection, she was horrified to find that two of the three boxes were damaged and had "tiny holes" in them.

"I still have another box with a hole and I don't dare to open it," Tan said.

"I'm not sure [if] this happened at their warehouse or packing level, but this is certainly unacceptable."

As a precaution, Tan has resorted to taping up the other damaged box.

"Please let me know what I should do with this one remaining box," she implored.

AsiaOne has reached out to Tan, Nestle and Lazada for more information.

ALSO READ: Woman finds worm in Subway sandwich at Sengkang, says she wants to 'vomit my meal out'

lim.kewei@asiaone.com