This made my day: Woman distributes food and drinks to rough sleepers at Our Tampines Hub

As night fell and most of Singapore went to bed, a woman was up distributing food and drinks to rough sleepers at Our Tampines Hub.

TikToker naivanderwaal had visited the centre at about 2am on Friday (Jan 30) to give away meals from a home-based business as well as packaged drinks she had bought.

In a video uploaded on Saturday (Jan 31), Nai remarks that there are "quite a number" of people at the hub, and that she and her group would leave the food next to those who were asleep at that time.

She then weaves through the chairs at the Festive Plaza, handing out food to individuals resting there. Some rough sleepers are also seen on benches at another area.

The video has more than 29,000 views.

Nai, 24, told Stomp that there were about 15 to 18 beneficiaries that night.

The meals are contributed by customers of home-based businesses who support the initiative by covering the cost of an extra meal.

"The people who usually join me when I help distribute food are my viewers and supporters who voluntarily participate," she was quoted as saying.

"If (anyone) knows about other places (where) there's a lot of homeless people, let me know," Nai says in her video.

"So next time when we do live-selling... we can do infaq (charitable spending) and we can give it out to them."

In September 2024, Nai had uploaded a similar clip of herself given out food and bread to rough sleepers at Our Tampines Hub.

She had also once donated food to a children's home, according to another video posted in November 2024.

