Woman ducks out of paying $90 for roast duck from TungLok's restaurant

SINGAPORE – A woman ducked out of paying for nearly $90 worth of roast duck at a TungLok Group restaurant on Saturday (April 22).

In a Facebook post on Sunday, TungLok Group said a woman “helped herself to a Duckland’s order meant for food delivery riders to pick up” at its outlet in the Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall.

The company uploaded closed-circuit television footage showing the woman lingering near the cashier and a table where orders to be picked up by food delivery riders were placed.

After looking around a few times, the woman walks to the table, grabs a bag of food and leaves shortly after.

TungLok Group assistant vice-president Steve Aw told The Straits Times that this is the first time such an incident has happened since the Duckland outlet opened in 2019.

He said the woman, who took the bag of food containing two roast duck dishes worth $86, did not place any orders with the restaurant.

Mr Aw said his workers usually do not leave the orders on the table unattended, but when the incident took place, the restaurant was very busy and they were understaffed.

He added that TungLok Group did not make a police report.

