Woman falls sick after taking ivermectin, HSA reiterates self-medicating with drug is dangerous

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has reiterated that self-medicating with ivermectin is dangerous to health and that doing so can lead to various side effects that require hospitalisation.

HSA said in an advisory on Tuesday (Oct 5) there is no proven evidence that the drug, which is a prescription-only medicine used to treat parasite infestations, has any effect on treating and preventing Covid-19.

Taking ivermectin can lead to side effects such as vomiting, diarrhoea, neurologic adverse events (dizziness, seizures, confusion), sudden drop in blood pressure, severe skin rash and liver injury.

"Consumers are strongly advised not to self-medicate with ivermectin and to consult their doctor for proper treatment of Covid-19," HSA added.

Although the agency warned the public against self-medicating with ivermectin on Sept 8, the drug came under the spotlight once again after a 65-year-old woman was hospitalised on Sept 28 after taking the drug.

Wong Lee Tak, a retiree, reportedly took the pills on the urging of her church friends to protect herself from Covid-19.

Wong's daughter Vanessa Koh told The Straits Times that she found messages on her mother's mobile phone, which revealed that a church member had taken orders for purchases of 1,000 ivermectin pills for $110.

Koh said: "It was like carrying out my own mini drug raid. But when I asked my mother about why she is taking this, she can't tell me anything that is scientifically sound".

While HSA did not respond to AsiaOne's queries on whether they are looking into this particular case, they said that they are aware that there are people who are trying to import the drug.

HSA warned that it will take strong enforcement action against anyone who engages in the illegal sale and supply of medicines such as ivermectin.

Those found guilty of the offence will face a penalty fine of up to $50,000 and/or imprisonment for a period of up to two years under the Health Products Act.

HSA urged members of the public who have any information on the illegal sale of medicine to contact its enforcement branch at 6866 3485 during office hours on weekdays or email hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

