Woman films herself swinging cat around in Boon Lay, gets people telling her to 'leave it alone'

While her intentions may not be clear, her actions have raised much ire from the public.

A woman filmed herself swinging a cat around under an HDB block in Boon Lay, and uploaded the video to Facebook on Tuesday (April 2).

In two separate clips, the woman can be seen holding a cat by its chest and swinging it from left to right with significant force.

She also makes an underarm swinging motion, as though throwing the cat at the camera.

As a man walks past her, she stops the swinging and starts cradling the cat, petting it while swaying to the music.

In the second video, the woman holds the cat by its chest again, spinning quickly in a full circle with outstretched arms.

Netizens were upset by her actions, as many of them commented on the videos saying they will report her to the authorities.

"Leave that poor cat alone!" a Facebook user said.

Another commented: "Sicko woman! Stop abusing the cat!"

A netizen wrote: "Please help us stop this cat abuser!"

Some also said that the woman was trying to garner attention from the public by performing these acts, with one stating: "If you want to be popular, please focus on other activities. Avoid using the innocent cat. Please be gentle to animals."

Others, however, defended her actions, pointing out that she neither struck nor threw the cat.

"Where got abuse the cat?" Wrote a netizen. "She never throw the cat or beat the cat. Cat seen enjoying the swinging [sic]."

It is unclear if the cat belongs to the woman.

According to NParks, any pet owner found guilty for failing to care for their pet can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to 12 months.

Individuals who commit an act of animal cruelty can be fined up to $15,000 and/or be jailed for up to 18 months.

Climbing up trees, dancing with elderly

The woman's Facebook page also features videos of her other antics.

In one of the clips, she climbs a tree near the same HDB block, hanging from its branches.

In another video, she can be seen walking through a supermarket, placing a pail on her head and walking through the aisles.

The woman also appears to be a caretaker, as she can be seen dancing in front of the camera with an elderly woman by her side.

AsiaOne has reached out to the woman and NParks for comment.

