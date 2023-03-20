Woman finds metal screw in daughter's Jollibee spaghetti, warns diners to 'check for spare parts'

All she wanted was to enjoy a hearty serving of spaghetti with her daughter. Instead, she was greeted by a horrifying sight — a loose metal screw in her food.

Cherry Ching took to her Instagram stories to recount the incident when she purchased the offending dish from Jollibee's Lucky Plaza outlet last Wednesday (March 15).

Ching included a picture of the metal rod in her daughter's serving of pasta and wrote: "You cannot imagine the horror any parent would feel knowing that I could have mistakenly fed my daughter a piece of screw for dinner."

Despite her shock at the discovery, Ching admitted that she was also "torn" about raising the issue online, as Jollibee was a brand that was "close to [her] heart".

Furthermore, she did not want to jeopardise the livelihood of the people who work at that fast-food chain.

"However, I feel socially responsible to inform the public to be cautious," she wrote.

She also cautioned her followers: "Mix your spaghetti well. Check for spare parts."

At the end of her post, Ching stated that she wanted to reach out to the management of Jollibee to send an official complaint so that the matter could be investigated.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ching and Jollibee for more information.

Child finds mould in hawthorn flakes

Facebook/Lim Hui Zheng Amy

Earlier this month, Amy Lim took to Complaint Singapore to share how she noticed that the hawthorn flakes she bought for her daughter looked a little unusual.

Her daughter had asked her why the shape of the snack was "so weird", and Lim immediately stopped her daughter from consuming them.

In the photos attached by Lim, an unidentified fluff can be seen in a single piece of hawthorn flakes, which she presumed was "yucky fungus".

Other photos shared also included the hawthorn flakes having grey and black spots on them.

