'The s******** thing ever': Woman finds poop stains in Tanjong Pagar hotel's 'premier' room

At first, Lili Ong had no complaints with the 'premier double room' that she booked for a daycation at M Hotel Singapore on Monday (Feb 27).

Costing $190 to book from 11am to 7pm, the 23-year-old freelance voice actress was particularly impressed with the "big bathroom" and the swanky office space.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Wednesday (March 1), Ong said: "After a few hours, I decided to get under the blanket as I was getting cold.

"After catching a scent, I thought [it was] from the hallway. But I just thought about checking around me to see."

That's when Ong found out that someone had "marked his territory" on the sheets.

"I'm absolutely horrified. I just found poop on the bed sheets," the hotel guest revealed in a TikTok video on Wednesday (March 1), adding that she also discovered similar-looking stains on the towels.

With her hands on her head seconds later, Lili continued. "I just took a shower because I felt so dirty, but what the f***?

"I'm leaving immediately… The s******** thing ever."

Ong: Hotel asked to 'take care' of my dinner plans

After the sheer horror of being "practically right on top" of the poop stains for three hours before discovering it, Ong told AsiaOne that the feeling of anger soon set in.

"It's incredibly unsanitary and you never know what's in the poop or what kind of diseases the owner has," she said. "[This is] supposed to be a four-star hotel."

After raising a complaint to M Hotel Singapore, Ong shared that the duty manager asked about her dinner plans and "if they could help take care of that".

"I told them I lost my appetite," the woman said, adding that the hotel later agreed to a refund and invited her to a free night's stay "promising tip-top condition".

"I really don't want to go back there," Ong quipped.

'I wished the poop was mine'

Ong's reaction video to her hotel stay has garnered more than 200 comments on TikTok.

"Ew. Oh my goodness," an equally horrified netizen said, while another said that it must have been a "s****" experience for Ong.

There were netizens who suggested that Ong might have "planted the poop for the views".

"I honestly wish that the poop was mine so at least I won't worry if the poop might be diseased," Ong told AsiaOne.

"I don't have much else to gain from posting it when I already got my refund."

AsiaOne has contacted City Developments Limited, which owns M Hotel Singapore, for comment.

Another hotel guest's 'worst staycation ever'

In another recent traumatising hotel experience, 27-year-old Andreana Tay said her stay at The Great Madras last September was the "worst staycation ever".

There was "a smell coming out from the toilet" as well as the aircon, the woman said.

Her bed wasn't in the best of state either and Tay said she found multiple hair strands on it as well as a dark stain on the sheets.

In response to AsiaOne's queries then, a spokesperson from Hotel Calmo, which The Great Madras is under, said they "sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and experience" Tay encountered.

They said that they offered Tay another room as the one she booked "did not meet her expectations" but she rejected the offer and left the hotel.

ALSO READ: 'My honeymoon's ruined': Couple regrets paying $2,000 for month-long stay in 'dirty' Geylang hotel room

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.