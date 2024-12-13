Woman fired from Little India massage parlour arrested for smashing store's glass door

Hours before her flight back home, a disgruntled woman returned to her ex-workplace and allegedly smashed the glass shopfront.

The incident occurred at a massage parlour along Race Course Road in Little India at about 10am on Monday (Dec 9).

A Shin Min Daily News reporter who visited the scene following a reader tip-off noted glass shards scattered all over the parlour's premises as well as the pavement.

A door frame was reportedly twisted, and the ceiling light fixtures were broken too.

The massage parlour owner, surnamed Lin, told the Chinese evening daily that they had opened for business just several months ago. He reportedly invested $90,000 in this business.

He explained that his former employee had a conflict with her colleagues which affected business operations. That woman, and several others, were terminated from their positions. Her last day of work was on Dec 4.

"I didn't expect this to happen... I don't know why somebody would destroy the store," said Lin, who added that the massage parlour was not open at the time of the incident.

The police told AsiaOne a 37-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance.

Lin told Shin Min that the woman is a Chinese national and was meant to fly home on Monday night.

"Now that this happened, she probably can't return home," he said.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

[[nid:663957]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com