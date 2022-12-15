Woman flips tables and punches Yishun shop owner in unprovoked attack

Did durian put this woman into a foul mood?

After eating some durian she had purchased from a stall in Yishun, the 42-year-old barged into a nearby shoe shop, overturned two tables and even punched the shop owner.

The attack took place at Block 846 Yishun Ring Road on Monday (Dec 12) evening, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Wang, the shoe shop owner, told the Chinese daily that the unknown woman flipped two tables placed outside her store.

Remarking that the woman was "very strong", the 54-year-old said she and her staff did not dare to step out. They only cleaned up the mess 10 minutes after the woman left.

But that wasn't the end of it.

Moments after they placed the tables back in position, the woman went back to the store.

"I asked my staff to hurry back into the shop, but she rushed inside and punched me on the head four times before she stormed off," said Wang, who then called the police.



The woman returned a third time to fling an empty water bottle at Wang.

Wang's husband, who had just arrived at the shop, confronted the woman together with the durian seller. The pair managed to subdue her until the police arrived.

The attack left Wang with bruises on her temples.

When Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics attended to Wang, they found that her blood pressure had risen to 190 mmHg and she was running a fever.

Shaken by the incident, Wang said it was the first time she had encountered something like this in the 28 years she's been running her business in the area. She also insisted that she did not know her attacker, and did not wish to see her again.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of assault at 6.25pm that day.

They arrested a 42-year-old woman for public nuisance. Police investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, the durian seller surnamed Fu said he didn't notice anything amiss about the woman when she patronised his stall.

Minutes before the attack, she bought $15 worth of durian from the stall and ate it on the spot.

She even said it was delicious, and encouraged other customers to buy the fruit.

ALSO READ: 'I don't dare to go out and I'm still shaking': Shop manager hurt in attack by unknown woman at Jewel Changi Airport

claudiatan@asiaone.com