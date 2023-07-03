Scam? Woman goes to collect free mahjong set offered in Yew Tee Facebook group only to find that the 'blesser' isn't residing there

All this for 30 bucks?

A woman went to collect a free mahjong set offered in a Facebook group only to discover she was given a bogus address.

The woman, whose surname is Tan, had responded to a post by a Facebook user named Lim Zhi Wei.

Lim had shared photos of a mahjong set in a group called "Friends Of Yew Tee" and wrote: "Someone gave it to me, but I already have and prefer my own mahjong set because got + luck. This new mahjong set is for a new beginner to use. Please feel free to collect for free. Message me directly, will be turning off the comments section to prevent spam."

On June 28, Tan posted in the same group that Lim gave her two options in Facebook Messenger: pay $30 for a courier or self-collect at his home.

She recounted: "We visited the provided address, but the homeowner informed us that the person in question does not reside there. We dropped him a text in Messenger to counter-confirm the details given, but he blocked us on Facebook.

"Please be aware of this. May be a scam."

She added that the homeowner claimed that this was not the first time Lim had used the address for this purpose.

Someone commented on Tan's post: "Probably trying to scam people out of ‘courier’ fees."

A search for "Lim Zhi Wei" on Facebook revealed that on June 28, Lim also posted about giving away the mahjong set in other groups such as "Singapore Expats Group" and "Free or Below $100 Used Furniture".

He also posted in different Facebook groups about giving away other items such as an air purifier, an Android TV, a Samsung phone and badminton rackets.

Another commenter on Tan's posts shared a Facebook post by a man who claimed that his "Lim Zhi Wei" Facebook account had been hacked and a scammer had taken his photo.

Stomp has contacted "Lim Zhi Wei" for more info.

