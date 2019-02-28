Woman hit by falling door at Alexandra Central Mall requires surgery for injuries

A 47-year-old woman who was hit by a falling door at a carpark in Alexandra Central Mall on Sunday (Feb 24) is now in intensive care in hospital.

Besides head injuries, she also suffered multiple fractures along her legs and pelvic bone, as well as lacerations to her liver.

Her sister told Shin Min Daily News, "Since her pelvic bone is fractured, she will require surgery to help support and stabilize the spine. She might walk with a limp otherwise."

"Every time the morphine (painkiller) wears off, my sister would cry out in agony," she sobbed. "She told me she doesn't know what pain is anymore."

The woman's husband recounted the accident, saying, "My wife had just followed me into the lift lobby when a glass door came crashing down on her all of a sudden."

In CCTV footage which has since gone viral on social media, he could be seen trying to lift the door to free her.

"But it was too heavy," he said.

With the help of his brother-in-law, he managed to move the door away and called for an ambulance.

His wife moaned in pain and appeared to be in a state of shock, and asked him what had happened before she lost consciousness.

The woman was later taken to National University Hospital for treatment.

After the accident, the mall put up signs to inform shoppers that the affected doors were out of order, and engaged a contractor to conduct safety checks on all glass doors in the building.

According to a spokesman, the mall will render assistance to the parties involved but declined to comment further on the case as it is now under investigation by the police and Building and Construction Authority.

