Woman loses husband in JB crash 3 months after miscarriage

In just six months, 31-year-old Miza Amira Ismail lost both her unborn child and her husband.

She suffered a miscarriage in April - about three months after getting married.

Then on July 16, her husband, Haritsa Zaihan, also 31, died in a road accident while on his way to work.

"Our life together was very short... I had a miscarriage in the third month after we got married," she told Berita Harian.

"Now, it's my husband's turn to leave forever. Maybe he will reunite with our child, Insya Allah (if God wills)," said the housewife who could not hold back her tears.

Haritsa, a Singaporean, had been living with his Malaysian wife in Gelang Patah, Johor Bahru (JB), since their wedding on Dec 28, 2024. He commuted daily to Singapore by motorcycle for work.

On July 16, he was reportedly involved in an accident along the Tuas Second Link around 8am.

According to his close friend Syed Muhammad Hanafiah Syed Omar Almashore, the accident may have involved a bus, but details are still unclear.

According to Miza, Haritsa was said to have died in the ambulance en route to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in JB.

The case is currently under investigation by the Malaysian police as it happened in Malaysia.

Berita Harian contacted the Iskandar Puteri District Police for more information, but was informed that the case was still under investigation and no official statement has been issued so far.

'Loving and dependable'

Haritsa, the eldest of six siblings, was remembered by his younger brother, Imanulhassan Zaihan, 26, as a devoted and responsible individual who put family first.

"He prioritised family, took care of his siblings and parents, and was loving and dependable. He never caused trouble for others," said Imanulhassan, the third of the six siblings.

Though based in JB, Haritsa remained connected to his family in Singapore and would often attend family gatherings.

"His ambition was not to chase after luxury, but to ensure that his parents and siblings lived comfortably. My brother was sincere, firm, but had a sense of humour."

His father, Zaihan Sudar, 60, shared that Haritsa was skilled in reading the Quran and served as a part-time imam (prayer leader) at Masjid Firdaus in Choa Chu Kang.

Recalling memories with his close friend, Hanafiah said: "The sweetest memory I have with him was when we handled his wedding together - he was very earnest. He once told me that he hoped his story would be featured in the newspaper. But not like this."

The family is appealing for anyone who was travelling along Tuas Second Link between 8am and 8.30am on July 16 to come forward with information or dashcam footage.

Haritsa was laid to rest after Maghrib prayers on the same day at the Kassim Noor Islamic Cemetery in Kampung Sungai Danga, Johor.

"We just want to know what happened," said Ms Miza. "If there are any witnesses or recordings, we would appreciate their help."

