Woman loses purse at Jurong Point Food Court, spots culprit on CCTV footage

A woman who misplaced her purse at a food court found out who the culprit was after reviewing the CCTV footage there.

According to the woman, Ms Sun, who shared about the incident in a Facebook post, she lost her purse on Thursday (March 9) while buying food at the Malaysia Boleh! outlet in Jurong Point.

She returned to the food court five minutes later but could not find her wallet.

A video she shared in her post, though, shows a man in a white shirt placing a green wallet into his sling bag, before walking away with his plate of unfinished food.

Ms Sun alleges that the green wallet seen in the video belongs to her.

At the time of the incident, she claimed to be at the food court searching for her purse.

In the video, a staff member, who was helping Ms Sun record the CCTV footage, is heard saying: “He is not going to eat anymore! We have to film this.”

Speaking to MS News, the woman said she has made a police report over the incident.

