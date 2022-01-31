In broad daylight: Man steals bag containing over $1,000 in cash at Woodlands food court

He looked around to see if anyone would see him stealing, but his actions were caught on camera.

CCTV footage shared on Facebook last Thursday (Jan 27) showed a man walking past a food court at Vista Point, swiping an unattended black bag from a counter.

There was over $1,000 in cash in the bag.

This person committed a theft at Vista Point, Kopitiam. He stole my girlfriend’s bag, personal property consist of $1K+... Posted by Ray Hecaterus on Thursday, January 27, 2022

In the Facebook post, the victim's boyfriend said that the money was "meant to be sent back to her family in Malaysia".

"To anyone who is wondering why she left it there, it was only temporary as she’s changing for work."

He urged the public to share his post so that the culprit wouldn't go scot-free, adding that they made a police report.

On Monday (Jan 31), the police confirmed with AsiaOne that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

In December 2019, a similar case of "daylight robbery" was seen at a coffee shop in Sembawang. The culprit posed as a handyman and stole a cash register and equipment worth $10,000.

ALSO READ: Caught on CCTV: Man steals $800 worth of alcohol from Serangoon supermarket

amierul@asiaone.com