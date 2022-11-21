Woman on paid date claims man got aggressive over refusal for sex, drove her to 'ulu' place

After going on a paid date, one woman was left shell-shocked when her client allegedly "got aggressive" after she refused his requests for sex.

Using an anonymous handle, Lxlxl666, the woman took to TikTok to recount her harrowing experience with her male client, whom she said was in his 20s, in a video posted last Thursday (Nov 17).

In the video, the male client could be heard in his car yelling unintelligibly at the woman, as she calmly tells him to drop her off.

"This went on for quite some time before the video was taken," the woman wrote, adding that he was driving her to "some ulu (secluded) place".

"I was ready to jump out of the moving car because I was that scared," she recalled.

She said he only agreed to drop her off after she threatened to call the police and threw his money back at him.

Although she said in the TikTok video that she tried to contact her agent for recourse, the latter unfortunately did not side with her, and even allegedly asked her: "What did you to do trigger him?"

She did not say which company the agent is from.

Lxlxl666 also included some screenshots of her conversation with her agent, where she regularly shared her location throughout the date.

According to the screenshots, the woman had texted her agent to "get [her] out of here" as she was "scared" at 9.51pm, but was told to "relax first".

Even though she was terrified after the ordeal, the agent apparently continued to blame her for the awry date.

In one of the messages, the agent told her that she had "breached protocol" and was "pushing away" her responsibility.

The agent also refused to ban the aggressive client from the platform.

"I don't understand why was I, the girl who was faced with an aggressor, questioned a lot and not believed," the woman said.

"I am not an escort which is why I turned him down and he got upset. But even if I was, I deserve to be safe and protected from harm."

She also pointed out that she's been on several other paid dates with another company, RentBabe, which she claims prioritises the safety of the girls.

"No matter what line of work, no one should face any form of violence and inequality."

Several netizens expressed sympathy for her in the comments, remarking that the agent should have taken her side.

In recent years, the concept of paid dates has gained popularity among some young adults — whether they're looking for companionship, or some arm candy to bring home to relatives.

Interested parties can simply visit rent-a-date sites and browse through potential candidates' profiles like you would on a dating app, reported 8Days earlier this year.

It was reported that rates usually start from $100 and go up to $570 per two hours, and these are decided by the individuals themselves.

Some of the companies do have house rules too, where no physical contact is allowed and suggestive conversational topics are strictly out of bounds.

Tips for those facing harassment

The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) has outlined tips for individuals who are facing harassment.

One of the first things to do is to communicate clearly that you are uncomfortable with the behaviour. Be firm while remaining polite. If you don't want to speak to the perpetrator directly, send a text message or on email — this may also be used as evidence.

Another helpful tip is to collect evidence. This can be done by noting the dates, times and places where the harassment occurred. It's also good to keep a detailed account of the unwelcomed behaviour.

Victims can also make a police any time after the incident, no matter how long it has been.

Helplines: Police: Call 999 if you require immediate assistance or visit the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre to speak to a police officer. Your identity will be protected.

Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1-767 (24-hour)

National Care Hotline: 1800 202 6868

Aware's Sexual Assault Care Centre: 6779 0282

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800 274 4788

