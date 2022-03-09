Woman slashed by ex-boyfriend in Sembawang, suffers several deep wounds on her neck

A 30-year-old man who had reportedly gone to confront his ex-girlfriend over an alleged emotional entanglement ended up arguing with her and brutally attacking her.

During the altercation, the man brandished a knife and then allegedly attacked the 33-year-old woman. The victim allegedly sustained cuts on her arm and several deep wounds on her neck.

The man was arrested on Sunday (March 6).

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a fight at Block 341B Sembawang Close on March 6, 2022, at 7.32pm.

The woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital and the man was later arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

He was charged in court yesterday (March 8).

Police investigations are ongoing.

