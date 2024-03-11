Woman spends over $3,000 on puppy, only to discover it has orthopaedic condition

After shelling out $3,688 on a Morkie puppy, a woman was dismayed to learn that the dog had an orthopaedic condition that was not previously disclosed to her.

Known only as Chen, the 35-year-old woman told Shin Min Daily News that she did not notice any abnormal behaviour in the puppy, which she had purchased from a pet shop in Upper Thomson on Jan 13.

The woman, who works in the finance industry, claimed that a female staff member at the shop did not inform her of any health problems with the dog, and even told her that both sire and dam of the puppy are in the pink of health.

"It wasn't until after I paid that the staff member offhandedly mentioned that the puppy has Grade 2 patellar luxation," said Chen.

"However, she said that many dogs have this condition and will grow out of it."

Patellar luxation is an orthopaedic condition where the kneecap of a dog pops out of place. It is commonly seen in toy and small-breed dogs.

Over time, the kneecap may dislocate more and more often, which may lead to arthritis and other injuries. Some mild cases categorised as Grade 1 or 2 can be managed with physiotherapy and controlled exercise, but surgery is recommended for dogs with Grade 3 or 4 patellar luxation.

Asked for a replacement or refund

As a first-time dog owner with little experience, Chen said she only realised the severity of the condition after seeking advice from a friend, who spent $10,000 to treat her puppy who had Grade 1 patellar luxation.

When she subsequently contacted the pet shop and asked for either a replacement dog or a refund, the staff member reportedly claimed that she had explained the puppy's health condition to Chen's son.

Chen said: "My son is only 10 years old and doesn't know anything. He even thinks that the higher the grade of patellar luxation, the healthier the dog is."

The pet shop eventually issued the woman a full refund after she returned the dog, reported Shin Min.

But the same puppy appears to have been put up for sale again, claimed Chen, referring to a social media post by the pet shop featuring a similar-looking puppy with the same date of birth as the one she had previously purchased.

Labelling the practice of not informing buyers about health issues with the animals as "unfair", Chen cautioned prospective pet owners to be more mindful when buying pets.

"The pet shop should've made [the health problem] clear from the start, and let buyers decide whether they're willing to take the risk of possibly having to pay hefty medical bills.

"I also hope that the authorities can step up to regulate the pet trade."

Relevant conditions always disclosed: Pet shop

When contacted by Shin Min, the pet shop said they had privately settled the matter with Chen.

The shop also stressed that they practise business transparency, and their top priority is to ensure that the sale of puppies is conducted with the utmost care and honesty.

"We have always disclosed all relevant conditions. This is an opportunity for us to highlight the importance of responsible pet ownership. We strongly encourage pet owners to do thorough research before making a lifelong commitment of bringing a puppy into their lives."

A spokesperson for the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) also told the Chinese daily that they have a received a report regarding the sale of puppies with patellar luxation and are currently investigating.

Under the licensing conditions for pet shops, both buyer and seller must complete the Pet Purchase Declaration form as part of a pre-screening process.

Retailers must confirm they have asked the customer if they have familiarised themself on the inherited traits or disorders of the pet that they are purchasing and have asked the customer if they have the knowhow and experience to look after the pet.

Meanwhile, the customer must also fill in a checklist confirming that the pet retailer has informed them of the care requirements of a pet, including its health needs.

